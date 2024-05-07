Here's how you can check SSC results

The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be released next Sunday (12 May).

The results will be published at 11:30am, simultaneously in respective educational institutions and online.

According to the notification from the Dhaka Education Board(DEB), students can download the result sheet by entering the DEB website and entering their roll and registration number

The results can be downloaded by clicking on the Result corner of the DEB website - www.educationboardresults.gov.bd - through the EIIN entry of the board and institution using their student registration number.

The result can also be received through SMS.

In order to avail the SMS service, students will create an SMS message that follows the format of SSC, followed by the first three letters of the board name, and then their roll number and exam year, with a single space between each.

For example: SSC DHA ROLL YEAR

Then they will have to send the message to 16222 and will get the result in a return message.

To get the educational institution-wise result sheet one has to enter the board's website. Then click on the result corner and enter the EIIN of the educational institution. Then the result sheet of that educational institution can be downloaded.

The SSC and equivalent exams started on 15 February and it is customary to publish the results within 60 days of the completion of the examination.

