New pension scheme row: Education Ministry can't change govt policy, Nowfel says

Education

TBS Report
30 June, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 09:37 pm

Related News

New pension scheme row: Education Ministry can't change govt policy, Nowfel says

Teachers of all public universities of the country, including the Dhaka University, are going on strike from tomorrow (1 July) for an indefinite period demanding the withdrawal of the new universal pension scheme "Prottoy"

TBS Report
30 June, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 09:37 pm
File photo of Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury. Photo: Collected
File photo of Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

The education ministry cannot take any decision on changing the new universal pension scheme as it is a government policy and falls under the finance ministry, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel said today (30 June).

"The decision [for the new pension scheme] was not made by the education ministry. It is a part of the finance ministry and the overall policy decision of the government. As a result, it is not possible for the ministry to change this decision or make any comments. Because it [universal pension] is applicable to all autonomous institutions," he said while addressing reporters at the International Mother Language Institute.

Earlier on the day, the teachers of all public universities of the country, including the Dhaka University, are going on strike from tomorrow (1 July) for an indefinite period demanding the withdrawal of the new universal pension scheme "Prottoy".

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Bangladesh University Teachers Association Federation, a front of teachers' associations of public universities, made the announcement today (30 June) in a press conference at the main gate of Dhaka University's Arts Building.

The Dhaka University Teachers Association had already announced the suspension of classes and examinations of all departments of the university for an indefinite period with this demand.

Addressing the issue, the minister said, "I am not saying anything about this issue at the moment since a programme [strike] has already been announced. This country is a democratic country where everyone has the right to freedom of speech and politics. If this strike starts tomorrow, then we will take action according to the situation. We will take the next decision after observing the situation."

The Ministry of Finance had introduced Prottoy under its Universal Pension Scheme for autonomous, state-owned, statutory, and their subordinate bodies. Employees of these institutions, who will join on 1 July or onwards, have to enrol in the new scheme.

Teachers across the country have been calling for the withdrawal of the Prottoy scheme for newly recruited university employees terming it 'discriminatory' in recent days. 

They said it would create discrimination among the university teachers.  

Top News

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel / Education Ministry / universal pension scheme

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a regular LX570, the 570S has its allure further enhanced, making a bold statement everywhere it goes. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Lexus LX570S: Form, function and final farewell

8h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

A new board game reimagines the Battle of Palashi

9h | Panorama
The slum area is gradually extending towards the Gulshan Lake side by land reclamation and filling the waterbody with waste. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The tale of Korail, a city inside a city

1d | Panorama
How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

If there is a war, Iran will take the side of Hezbollah

If there is a war, Iran will take the side of Hezbollah

2h | Videos
Mass protests in Israel demanding a cease-fire

Mass protests in Israel demanding a cease-fire

4h | Videos
Is France Headed for a Deep Political Crisis?

Is France Headed for a Deep Political Crisis?

5h | Videos
Putin announced the production of medium and short-range missiles

Putin announced the production of medium and short-range missiles

59m | Videos