New pension scheme row: Education Ministry can't change govt policy, Nowfel says

The education ministry cannot take any decision on changing the new universal pension scheme as it is a government policy and falls under the finance ministry, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel said today (30 June).

"The decision [for the new pension scheme] was not made by the education ministry. It is a part of the finance ministry and the overall policy decision of the government. As a result, it is not possible for the ministry to change this decision or make any comments. Because it [universal pension] is applicable to all autonomous institutions," he said while addressing reporters at the International Mother Language Institute.

Earlier on the day, the teachers of all public universities of the country, including the Dhaka University, are going on strike from tomorrow (1 July) for an indefinite period demanding the withdrawal of the new universal pension scheme "Prottoy".

The Bangladesh University Teachers Association Federation, a front of teachers' associations of public universities, made the announcement today (30 June) in a press conference at the main gate of Dhaka University's Arts Building.

The Dhaka University Teachers Association had already announced the suspension of classes and examinations of all departments of the university for an indefinite period with this demand.

Addressing the issue, the minister said, "I am not saying anything about this issue at the moment since a programme [strike] has already been announced. This country is a democratic country where everyone has the right to freedom of speech and politics. If this strike starts tomorrow, then we will take action according to the situation. We will take the next decision after observing the situation."

The Ministry of Finance had introduced Prottoy under its Universal Pension Scheme for autonomous, state-owned, statutory, and their subordinate bodies. Employees of these institutions, who will join on 1 July or onwards, have to enrol in the new scheme.

Teachers across the country have been calling for the withdrawal of the Prottoy scheme for newly recruited university employees terming it 'discriminatory' in recent days.

They said it would create discrimination among the university teachers.