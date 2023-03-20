SEU organises freshers' reception, orientation programme

Southeast University (SEU) held a freshers' reception and orientation programme of newly admitted students of Spring Semester 2023 on 20 March at its permanent campus in Tejgaon, Dhaka.

Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam, vice chancellor of SEU, chaired the programme while Rezaul Karim, Chairman, board of trustees, SEU Trust was present as the chief guest, said a press release.

Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed (Retd), registrar of SEU welcomed newly enrolled students.

Prof Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, adviser to BoT, Prof Dr Md Serajul Islam, dean, Southeast Business School and Prof Dr Sayed Salam, dean, School of Science and Engineering also spoke.

Among others, chairmen, faculty members, officials, newly enrolled students and their guardians were present in the programme.