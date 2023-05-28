Ruet's acting VC Sajjad Hossain resigns amid teacher protests

TBS Report
28 May, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 11:27 pm

Ruet&#039;s acting VC Sajjad Hossain resigns amid teacher protests

Acting Vice-Chancellor of Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology's (Ruet), Professor Sajjad Hossain, has resigned in response to the ongoing teachers' movement.

Sajjad Hossain confirmed the news of his resignation on Sunday night, stating, "I have resigned in accordance with the demands and protests of the teachers."

During the occupation of the Vice-Chancellor's office from 11 am to 9 pm on Sunday, eighty teachers of the engineering university demanded the immediate resignation of the current Vice-Chancellor and their regular promotions.

The protesting teachers claim that the university has been under the management of the current Vice-Chancellor since July 3 of the previous year. Due to the prolonged absence of a new vice-chancellor appointment, they have been denied promotions. The incumbent Vice-Chancellor lacks the authority to make appointments and promotions, resulting in the teachers' stagnation.

Their demands include the immediate resignation of the current Vice-Chancellor and the appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor to address these issues.

