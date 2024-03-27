Illegal recruitment: 2 ex-RUET officials sued for causing Tk1.26cr losses to govt

Illegal recruitment: 2 ex-RUET officials sued for causing Tk1.26cr losses to govt

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has sued two former Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology (RUET) officials for causing financial losses of Tk1.26 crore to the government by illegally recruiting additional manpower.

Aminul Islam, deputy director of the ACC Rajshahi Divisional Office filed the case today (27 March) against former RUET vice-chancellor Rafiqul Islam Sheikh and former deputy registrar Selim Hossain.

"The accused abused their power by giving higher marks in the viva voce to candidates who scored low in the written test, in order to ensure their selection," Rajshahi District Assistant Director Amir Hossain, told The Business Standard.

"They hired 13 section officers where they were sanctioned to recruit only six. The additional staff hired between June 2021 and August 2023 caused a total financial loss of Tk1,26,12,109 to the government in terms of salaries and allowances."

"A case has been filed under Section 52(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947 and Section 409/109 of the Penal Code," he added.

RUET

