Ruet team clinches 3rd place in Huawei ICT Competition APAC round

A student team from the Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) has clinched the third position in Huawei ICT Competition 2023-2024 APAC Round involving more than 6400 students from 14 countries.

The announcement came at the APAC Award ceremony in Jakarta, Indonesia today (18 April), reads a press release.

More than a thousand undergrad students from 25 universities of Bangladesh enrolled in this competition that was launched last year.

The students selected any of the given criteria namely network track, cloud track, computing track and innovation track. Ten students from each track were initially selected in Bangladesh round based on their learning and exam performance.

Afterword's two teams from RUET joined took part in network track and computing track each. Besides two CUET compete in Cloud track and computing track in the APAC round. And finally network track team from RUET has secured their position in top three.

The winning team includes Shuvam Agarwala, Rakesh Kar and Md Mazharul Islam from RUET Computer Science and Engineering Dept. The team has attended the APAC Award ceremony in Jakarta, Indonesia. They will head to the global round in Shenzhen, China next month.

Shuvam Agarwala, a member of the winning team from RUET said, "This competition has provided us many opportunities to learn new things about ICT and Network sector. It has also brought us to this international platform. And standing with the Bangladeshi flag in front of all was a great experience. We are really thankful to Huawei for creating such amazing opportunity for us. We are looking forward to achieve more in the global round."

Li Zongsheng (Jason), Board Member, Huawei South Asia shares, "Huawei believes youth is the main driver for the development of any country. Bangladeshi youth who are large in portion have great potential. And with that belief, Huawei has been organizing various initiatives for enhancing ICT knowledge of Bangladeshi students. My congratulations to the winning teams. We will continue working as a responsible corporate entity for the country's talent development."

Md Azmain Yakin Srizon, Assistant Professor, Department of CSE, RUET who is accompanied with the students opines, "I am very proud to see my students representing our country in this global platform and winning the third position in this competition. I have observed that taking part in this competition has increased their knowledge and boosted their confidence. I want to thank Huawei for providing such a great platform for my student."

More than 170 teams featuring more than 500 students from around 40 countries will participate in the global round, making this the largest offline global final since the first Huawei ICT Competition. This was the second time Bangladesh participated in the event, themed "Connection, Glory, and Future".