Kuet halls reopen, classes resume Sunday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 January, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 03:56 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Residential halls of the Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) has reopened.

The halls were reopened at 10am Friday (7 December) following a decision taken at the 78th meeting of the university syndicate on 23 December.

All academic activities will be resumed on Sunday, confirmed a spokesperson for the Kuet public relations and information section.

The halls were shut down due to student protests following the death of Dr Selim, a professor of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering department.

Prior to the reopening, students have been directed to strictly follow guidelines formed according to the decisions taken at the 79th syndicate meeting on 5 January.

The guidelines include sections 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18 of the university's student disciplinary rules and hall rules.

According to section 12 of the student disciplinary rules, any kind of procession, meeting or gathering of students without the prior approval of the director (Student Welfare) will be shut down.

It is prohibited to put up any kind of banner, festoon, poster etc in the academic area including the entrance of the university outside the purview of educational activities.

According to Section 3(p) of the rules of the Kuet residential halls, undergraduate students of 14 batches or earlier batches of the university who are residing in the residential halls are required to leave the university by 31 January.

Dr Selim was also the provost of Lalan Shah Hall of the university.

On 30 November, he was found dead at his residence, after being allegedly harassed by a group of students led by Kuet Chhatra League General Secretary Sadman Nahyan over the dining manager election of the dormitory.

In the face of protest from general students, Kuet authorities then formed a three-member probe committee and closed the campus on 3 December for 10 days. Later, it again extended the closure to 23 December.

According to the deceased family, the teacher reached his residence around 2pm on the fateful day and entered the washroom. Later, he was found there senseless.

Taken to the Khulna Medical College Hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Kuet authorities expelled four students for life, including Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Kuet unit General Secretary Sadman Nahian Sejan, over the "unnatural" death of Prof Selim.

In addition, another 40 students have been punished for the incident

RUET / Teacher / Hall reopen

