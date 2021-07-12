Reopening schools cannot wait: Unicef, Unesco

Education

The most affected are often children in low-resource settings who do not have access to remote learning tools, and the youngest children who are at key developmental stages

Reopening schools cannot wait for all teachers and students to be vaccinated. Photo/UNICEF/UN0384781/Paul
Reopening schools cannot wait for all teachers and students to be vaccinated. Photo/UNICEF/UN0384781/Paul

Unicef Executive Director Henrietta Fore and Unesco Director-General Audrey Azoulay in a joint statement today reiterated the importance of reopening schools.

Primary and secondary schools have been closed in 19 nations as of today, affecting nearly 156 million pupils, reads a press release. 

"This should not go on. Schools should be the last to close and the first to reopen," they said. 

Expressing that these actions were frequently taken as a first recourse rather than the last measure they said, schools were closed while bars and restaurants remained open.

The statement emphasised that the losses that children and young people will incur from not being in school may never be recouped. 

From learning loss, mental distress, exposure to violence and abuse, to missed school-based meals and vaccinations or reduced development of social skills, the consequences for children will be felt in their academic achievement and societal engagement as well as physical and mental health. 

The most affected are often children in low-resource settings who do not have access to remote learning tools, and the youngest children who are at key developmental stages.

"It cannot wait for cases to go to zero. There is clear evidence that primary and secondary schools are not among the main drivers of transmission. Meanwhile, the risk of Covid-19 transmission in schools is manageable with appropriate mitigation strategies in most settings," the statement added.

Risk assessments and epidemiological concerns in the communities where schools are located should be used to make decisions about whether to open or close them.

"Reopening schools cannot wait for all teachers and students to be vaccinated. With the global vaccine shortages plaguing low and middle-income countries, vaccinating frontline workers and those most at risk of severe illness and death will remain a priority," added the statement

They went on to say that all schools should provide in-person learning as soon as feasible, with no hurdles to entry, such as vaccination requirements.

"Ahead of the Global Education Meeting on July 13, we urge decision-makers and governments to prioritize the safe reopening of schools to avoid a generational catastrophe," the statement said. 

