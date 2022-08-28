Religion-based student politics stopped in educational institutions: Education Minister 

Education Minister Dipu Moni said religion-based student politics has been stopped at all educational institutions of the country.

The education minister said this in response to a question of the ruling party's Nazrul Islam Babu in a question-answer session in the National Parliament yesterday.

Dipu Moni said, as a result of the ban on various religion-based political parties, religion-based student politics had been stopped at all educational institutions of the country.

"Appropriate action is taken immediately when illegal political activities are observed at educational institutions. The government is always alert and active in this regard. No student organisation can carry out activities against the prevailing laws of the country," she elaborated.

In response to another question the minister said, instead of the curriculum or syllabus of all traditional methods at private universities, initiatives had been taken to introduce Outcome Based Education Curricula, which would be implemented by 31 October 2022.

"A Bangladesh National Qualification Framework has been formulated and all universities are being brought under accreditation. Private universities are being randomly inspected and review of the student fee structure of all private universities is going on," said Dipu Moni.

In response to another question, Dipu Moni said, during the current government's tenure (2009-2022), 1,14,000 retired teachers and employees had been given retirement benefits of Tk6,061 crore.

"Applications submitted till June 2019 have been disposed of. At present, the applications of 32,000 teachers and employees are awaiting settlement. To settle these applications, Tk3,000 crore are required," she added.

Meanwhile, in a written reply to a question in Parliament, Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed said, since 2010, some 14,707 beggars had been rehabilitated in the country.