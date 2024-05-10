Europe is development partner of Bangladesh: Dipu Moni

Europe is a proven friend and development partner of Bangladesh, Social Welfare Minister Dr Dipu Moni said on Thursday (9 May).

"Europe is a proven friend and development partner of Bangladesh. Last year, Bangladesh-EU bilateral relations crossed 50 years," she said while addressing a function marking the 'Europe Day' at a city hotel as the chief guest, said a press release.

The relationship has gradually evolved from a development partner to a strong trade and economic partnership, she said, adding that the European Union is now considered as a destination of nearly half of Bangladesh's global merchandise exports.

Besides, the European Union's Everything but Arms (EBA) scheme is playing a very important role in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh, she said.