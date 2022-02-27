Prime Bank partners with BUET

Prime Bank Limited has recently signed an agreement with Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). Under this agreement, tuition fees deposited by a BUET student at any Prime Bank branch will be added in real time to the central account of BUET maintained by Prime Bank.

Prime Bank has become the first private commercial bank of Bangladesh to collect tuition fees for BUET, said a press release.

Shams A Muhaimin, deputy managing director of Prime Bank and Md Jasim Uddin Akond, FCME, comptroller, BUET, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of Prof Dr Satya Prasad Majumder, vice chancellor of BUET.

About the agreement, Shams A Muhaimin said, "We think this agreement will be mutually beneficial for the both organisations. This is just the beginning of our partnership with BUET."

"In the coming days, we hope to make this service available on our digital platforms so that students can pay their tuition fees anytime, anywhere," he added.

Commenting on the agreement, Prof Dr Satya Prasad Majumder said, "I have been banking with Prime Bank for a long time and their recent digital developments have been exemplary. We believe this partnership will help us in our continuous journey to providing world-class education to our students."

Among others, Prof Dr Abdul Jabbar Khan, pro-vice-chancellor, BUET, Prof Dr Muhammad Anisuzzaman Talukder, director, RISE, BUET, Mohammad Farhan Adel, SVP, Prime Bank were also present at the signing ceremony.