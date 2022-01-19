Planning Minister urges NGOs to cooperate govt to develop skilled human resources

Education

TBS Report
19 January, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 07:42 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Planning Minister MA Mannan has called upon non-government organisations to work together with the government's initiatives to create skilled human resources, mentioning people as the best resource in the world.

The minister made the comment while speaking as chief guest at a roundtable discussion on "Bangabandhu's Human Development Philosophy and Today's Bangladesh: Perspective of Mujib Birth Centenary" organised by Daffodil International University and Bangladesh Society for Human Resource Management (BSHRM) on Wednesday, said a press release.

The programme was held at 71 auditorium of Daffodil Education Network at Dhanmondi in the capital.

MA Mannan said, "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman said to build people as golden people for Golden Bangladesh. In keeping with his ideals, the present government is also working to create skilled human resources. But the government alone would not be able to do this, so the non-government organisations have to come forward besides the government's initiatives."

"It is true that there is unemployment in our country. There is also a shortage of skilled workers too. There is still an 18% labor crisis in our garment sector. That means the kind of education we absorbed is not effective; the kind of skills we absorbed are not effective. That is why unemployment is increasing. We need education and skills according to market demand. Everyone has to work together on these issues," the planning minister added.

The minister also said that fairness and liberalism are essential for human resource development.

BSHRM President M Mashekur Rahman Khan presented the keynote address for the programme.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Daffodil International University Dr Md Sabur Khan, and Daffodil International University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr M Lutfar Rahman were also present as special guests.

Mohammad Nuruzzaman, CEO of Daffodil Family, Syed Ishtiaq Reza, editor-in-chief of Gazi Television, Prof Dr Mohammad Masum Iqbal, dean of the Faculty of Business and Entrepreneurship at DIU, and M Nazrul Islam, general secretary of BSHRM, were present as the discussants.

Dr Md Sabur Khan said that Bangabandhu believed that human beings are wealth. We also need to focus on human resource development. Otherwise, there will be no real development in the country.

