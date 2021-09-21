In-person classes for 3rd, 4th graders twice a week from Saturday

After classes eight and nine, the government has decided to hold in-person classes twice a week for the students of class three and four from next week.

Currently, the students of these classes have to attend in person classes once a week.

The development will be disclosed after issuing an order, said the Secretary General of Primary Education Directorate Alamgir Mohammad Mansurul Alam, reports the daily Prothom Alo.

Earlier on Monday, the number of days for in-person class was extended to two for the students of class eight and nine.

The government has had a plan to extend the class for third and fourth graders since then.

After a closure of one and half years, the government reopened schools and colleges on 12 September.

Initially the candidates of SSC, HSC exams and the students of class five are attending classes regularly.

Students of other classes have to attend classes once a week. However, the government is gradually increasing the number.

