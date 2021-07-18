Only 2.7% DU students satisfied with online classes: Survey

A survey shows that only 2.7% students of Dhaka University are satisfied with the online classes conducted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The survey titled 'Dhaka University students' thoughts and expectation on online classes and exams' was conducted by the Social Science Research Team of Dhaka University Research Society (DURS). A total of 3,730 students participated in the survey.

According to the survey findings, 2.7% students said they are 'satisfied' with the online classes while 23.1% are 'dissatisfied', 23.3% students are 'very much dissatisfied', and 23.9% students are 'pretty satisfied'.

A total of 53.7% students think that the syllabus of current semester was not completed in the online classes while 46.3% think the syllabus was completed.

Some 87.8% students participated in online classes via mobile phones. Of them, 64.1% students took part using mobile data service.

Only 3.4% students get financial assistance from their departments or institutions for buying device to attend online classes, while 26.4% asked for aid but did not get any. Rest 67.5% students did not apply for assistance.

The survey shows that 52.7% students are willing to attend final exams through online platform while 87.4% prefer assignments as an alternative to final exams.

On the other hand, the students who are against online exams want to sit for the exams in person at the university campus.

The findings of the survey, which was made public by a goggle form on 30 May, were published on Sunday.

The survey was conducted under the supervision of Professor Dr Muhammad Manjurul Karim, Department of Microbiology and Tawhida Jahan, chairperson of the Department of Communication Disorders of University of Dhaka.