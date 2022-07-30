NSU to introduce Media and Journalism course from fall 2022

North South University (NSU) is going to introduce the Bachelor of Social Science (BSS) in Media and Journalism (MAJ) programme in the upcoming fall semester, beginning the last week of September 2022.

With this programme, NSU envisages producing a highly-skilled and talent pool of intelligent young journalists to meet the demand of national markets, reads a press release.

NSU's newly-introduced MAJ programme will also create opportunities for students to work with international media outlets such as BBC, CNN, Al Jazeera, and so on.

There is also the prospect of pursuing higher studies abroad to become media scholars in the field of journalism, film studies, TV and radio production, social media analytics, data-driven journalism, digital storytelling, politics of algorithms, fake news versus real news, games studies, advertising, and PR.

Equipped with the global standard curriculum, which was recently endorsed by the University Grants Commission, this new MAJ course of NSU will impart hands-on practical and theoretical education in Bangladesh's ever-changing challenging media environment.

While online and digital skills are the order of the day in the media industry worldwide, NSU's MAJ programme will be no exception. Its state-of-the art digital lab and campus radio and TV set-up will allow students to learn and practice freely and joyfully.

This programme will be run by a group of distinguished faculty members holding PhDs in Journalism, Media Studies, Cinema, and Culture Studies, from North American and European countries along with Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. These faculties have authored books andresearch articles published in prestigious journals such as Springer and Palgrave Macmillan.

Aspiring students will also benefit from rich experiences in theory and practices as some of the faculty members are former journalists and have experience working in a diversified communication sector.

Being the country's first private university with continuous recognition of being the top-ranking in the international ranking, the NSU MAJ programme is likely to attract deserving students to pursue this BSS Programme, which will not only develop someone professionally but also inspire them to serve both citizens and the country with a humane mind.

Subject to fulfilling the requirements, deserving students can also avail of 100% scholarship and financial assistance.

The last date of submitting application is 10 August, while the admission test will be held on 13 August.

Candidates can apply online on http://apply.northsouth.edu.