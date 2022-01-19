Nishonkoch Foundation donates stationaries to primary school children

Nishonkoch Foundation held an event to donate stationaries for 150 children in Sher-e-Bangla Academy Government Primary School on Wednesday (19 January).

The nonprofit distributed numerous educational supplies consisting of pens, colour pencils, copies, erasers and sharpeners at the event titled "Education for All Season 3", said a press release.

"Almost every child comes either from the family of a rickshaw puller, van driver or a minimal worker. If we do not help their kids, then who will?" remarked Mohammad Fahim, founder of Nishonkoch Foundation.

Photo: Courtesy

According to the press release, volunteers of the organisation helped ensure maintenance of Covid protocols.

"Let us all spread the positivity and help thrive the community for 'Education is the Backbone of a Nation'," remarked the volunteers.

The chairman and teachers of the school, along with officials from Dhaka Metropolitan Police attended the event.