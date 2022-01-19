Nishonkoch Foundation donates stationaries to primary school children

Education

TBS Report
19 January, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 03:38 pm

Related News

Nishonkoch Foundation donates stationaries to primary school children

TBS Report
19 January, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 03:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Nishonkoch Foundation held an event to donate stationaries for 150 children in Sher-e-Bangla Academy Government Primary School on Wednesday (19 January).

The nonprofit distributed numerous educational supplies consisting of pens, colour pencils, copies, erasers and sharpeners at the event titled "Education for All Season 3", said a press release.

"Almost every child comes either from the family of a rickshaw puller, van driver or a minimal worker. If we do not help their kids, then who will?" remarked Mohammad Fahim, founder of Nishonkoch Foundation.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

According to the press release, volunteers of the organisation helped ensure maintenance of Covid protocols.

"Let us all spread the positivity and help thrive the community for 'Education is the Backbone of a Nation'," remarked the volunteers.

The chairman and teachers of the school, along with officials from  Dhaka Metropolitan Police attended the event.

 

nishonkoch foundation / Donation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

22m | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

2h | Earth
Some of Narayan Debnath’s most famous comics. Illustration: TBS

Narayan Debnath: The creator of joyous childhoods departs

3h | Panorama
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Colorful glasses of PHP family

Colorful glasses of PHP family

19h | Videos
Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

19h | Videos
BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

19h | Videos
Last Road Of The World

Last Road Of The World

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant