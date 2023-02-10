NCTB withdraws two textbooks amid criticism

Education

TBS Report
10 February, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 06:52 pm

Related News

NCTB withdraws two textbooks amid criticism

TBS Report
10 February, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2023, 06:52 pm
NCTB withdraws two textbooks amid criticism

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has withdrawn two textbooks for Class Six and Seven in the face of criticism over plagiarism claims. 

In a notification Friday (10 February), NCTB announced the withdrawal of the history and social science book called "Onushiloni Path" for Class Six and Seven and the science book called "Onusandhani Path" for Class Seven.

In explanation of the decision, the notification stated that some chapters of these books will be revised. 

Educational institutions will be informed of the corrections soon, the notification added.

After the introduction of the new curriculum, some chapters of the two books created controversy over copying contents from a website.

The Ministry of Education formed two committees in response to the claim.

Bangladesh / Top News

errors in textbooks / National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Celebrating hope and unity: A look inside the Brac Hope festival

1h | Events
The author during his days as a teacher. Photo: Syed Badrul Ahsan

Being young . . . and teaching the young

7h | Panorama
With its pristine beauty it is hard to believe Switzerland is a real country and not from a fairytale. Photo: Tareq Onu

Switzerland: The land of Alpine mountains and sapphire blue lakes

10h | Explorer
We have just begun: Young publishers reshaping Bangladesh’s book industry

We have just begun: Young publishers reshaping Bangladesh’s book industry

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

1d | TBS World
Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

1d | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

1d | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday