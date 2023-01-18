If there are errors in textbooks, they will be corrected: Dipu Moni

Education

UNB
18 January, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 03:45 pm

Related News

If there are errors in textbooks, they will be corrected: Dipu Moni

UNB
18 January, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 03:45 pm
If there are errors in textbooks, they will be corrected: Dipu Moni

If there are errors in textbooks, they will be corrected, Education Minister Dipu Moni has said.

"This year's textbooks are experimental and trials have been conducted at 62 educational institutions over them. Even after that, there could be errors, and they will be corrected," she said at a programme in Chandpur on Tuesday night.

Referring to social media posts on "errors" in textbooks for classes 9 and 10, the education minister said, "Many have raised questions about the textbooks for classes 9 and 10 published this year.

"But these textbooks are not new, they have been in use since 2013. There could be inadvertent errors, however, and corrections are being sent."

"If anyone finds errors in these books, let us know, and we'll correct it," she said.

"It is impossible to have good students without transforming the education system. Rote learning is not effective. That's why we are trying to transform the education system.

"We are trying to encourage learning by doing. A teacher will play the role of a guide. Evaluations will be done every day. Education should also be fun. We just get the certificates but cannot say we have truly learnt. There are skills gap in the job market," added the education minister.

She said that technical and madrasa education will also be transformed, she said. "We want our students to be ready for the job market. We want them to go for higher education and research. They will materialise the 'Sonar Bangla' dream."

National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has provided corrections for nine mistakes they found in three of the textbooks distributed for this year.

NCTB issued a notification in this regard on 15 January 2023 and posted the corrections on their website.

The mistakes were spotted in three textbooks of classes 9-10.

Four mistakes were found in "History of Bangladesh and World Civilization," three in "Bangladesh and Global Studies" while two in "Civics and Citizenships."

NCTB provided all the corrections in detail on their website.

Eminent writer and academician Dr Muhammed Zafar Iqbal and Professor Hasina Khan have expressed regret over the plagiarised content found in the new class 7 science textbook that they edited.

They also took responsibility in a statement issued on Monday.

As part of the new curriculum from this year, science textbooks for classes 6 and 7 have been printed and distributed to students as "Anusandhani Path."

Bangladesh / Top News

Education / Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni / errors in textbooks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

7h | Pursuit
Is capitalism racist?

Is capitalism racist?

7h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Always racing to meetings? It is slowing you down

7h | Pursuit
Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

5m | TBS Stories
Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

1h | TBS Insight
13 steps to get out rid of your comfort zone

13 steps to get out rid of your comfort zone

6h | TBS Career
U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC