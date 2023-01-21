Textbook blunders blamed on lack of accountability, limited time

Highlights:

Errors, plagiarism and historical distortions in classroom textbooks are occurring repeatedly due to a lack of accountability and allocation of limited time and remuneration, according to educationists and other stakeholders.

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) – responsible for the development of curriculums, production and distribution of textbooks at primary and secondary education levels – has recently come under fire from different fronts for rampant mistakes reportedly found in at least eight of this year's textbooks.

Prof Md Farhadul Islam, chairman of the NCTB, told The Business Standard (TBS), "We are ashamed and embarrassed that mistakes could not be stopped even after so much scrutiny. those in NCTB responsible for the mistakes will be held accountable."

He, however, said the NCTB does not have the jurisdiction to hold accountable the authors responsible for the mistakes and plagiarism in the textbooks.

"We only have the authority not to rehire the writers responsible for any mistakes or plagiarism. Only the Ministry of Education has authority to bring punitive measures against them," he said.

Following complaints of errors, the NCTB made corrections to some mistakes and said it is now scrutinising other books for further errors, as well as looking into the allegations of distortion of history.

When allegations of plagiarism first surfaced against the class seven science book "Anusandhani Path", Professor Hasina Khan and Professor Muhammad Zafar Iqbal – who were involved in editing the science book in light of the new curriculum – accepted responsibility for the issue saying the complaints were found true.

Besides, allegations of mistakes, misinformation and historic distortion have also been raised against the new class six English textbook, the class six-seven History and Social Science book, the English version book of Islam and Moral Education for class four, and three textbooks of class 9-10.

In class 9-10 books, four mistakes were found in the "History of Bangladesh and World Civilisation" textbook, three in "Bangladesh and Global Studies", and two in the "Civics and Citizenships" textbook.

These recent mistakes also brought up a slew of previous mistakes made in the 2013, 2017, and 2021 textbooks.

Dr Mohammad Kaykobad, a former professor of Computer Science and Engineering at Buet, told The Business Standard (TBS), "We have not been able to produce quality textbooks in the last 50 years after independence. Rather, there have always been mistakes in the textbooks, which is not desirable at all."

Kaykobad, who is against making repeated changes in textbooks, said, "The purpose of teaching in schools and colleges is to strengthen the foundation of children. That base cannot be changed over and again. For example, addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, and algorithms – these will not change frequently."

Pointing out that tenders for creating improved curriculums cannot be made in a three-month time frame, he said, "Good teachers will never participate in tenders. The 3,00,000 copies of a book we will print must be authored by highly skilled teachers."

"If it takes five years to write a proper textbook then we should allocate that time because we will keep that book as a text for the next 30 years. Besides, we should be able to pay adequate remuneration to the author," he added.

"At present, writers get a total of Tk3.80 lakh for a manuscript of classes six to 10 in the secondary level and Tk60,000 for editing," said NCTB Chairman Prof Md Farhadul Islam.

Stating that it is not possible to continue a textbook in the classroom for more than six-seven years, he said, "Due to the fourth industrial revolution, it is necessary to change the curriculum very quickly."

Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

This year, students received two types of textbooks depending on their classes. The students of the first, sixth and seventh classes have received new books written according to the new curriculum and students of other classes got the books of the old curriculum.

Next year, classes two, three, seven and nine will come under the new curriculum. Gradually, the fourth, fifth and 10th classes will be added to the new curriculum in 2025. Class 11 will be added in 2026 and class 12 in 2027.

Distortions of history and misinformation in class six-seven books

History and archaeology researchers have alleged misinformation and communal incitement in the history and social science books written for classes six and seven this year. Two books, named Anushandhani Path and Anushiloni Path, were written on the same subject.

On the third page of class seven "Anushiloni Path" book, the section titled "Change of power in the Bengal region" reads "ruler Bakhtiyar Khilji destroyed several temples and libraries".

"There is no historical basis for this information about Bakhtiyar Khilji. A few more shocking historical distortions have also been noticed in that book. There is also a lot of information gap about the ethnic minority groups in our region," Dr AKM Shahnewaz, an eminent historian and professor of Archeology at Jahangirnagar University, told TBS.

"What seems to be at a glance, including the language and spelling, the book cannot be handed over to the students with minor corrections. I think that handing over such books in the hands of students is a crime," he added.

He also mentioned that the contents of the history and social science book of class six are not favourable for children.

Regarding the class-seven history book, MD Mizanur Rahman, an Oxford University Scholar and associate professor of Archeology at Jahangirnagar University, told TBS, "The book has distorted the medieval history of Bengal in a very negative manner which is completely ahistorical and propagandistic. For example, the Muslim rulers were portrayed as 'outsiders' and 'occupiers' which is unfounded in historical research."

Dr Aksadul Alam, a professor of the Department of History at Dhaka University, was one of the 11 authors and editors of that book.

He told TBS, "Many people are criticising the book by highlighting a fragment of the entire book. We have written it based on historical facts. If the critics read the entire book they would have gotten the full picture. The NCTB will look into the matter of correction."

NCTB Chairman Prof Farhadul Islam said, "We are investigating the teachers who wrote the book to figure out their point of view or intention in this matter. We will find out soon whether history has been distorted at the instigation of someone or any communal incitement has been made."

NCTB corrects nine mistakes in three books

The NCTB has so far found nine errors in three books of secondary level distributed free of cost in the current academic year. The errors have been corrected and given on the NCTB website. These corrections will be sent to the district-upazila education officers through the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education. The education officers will then convey the matter to schools.

Among the mistakes, the first line in the genocide section on page 181 of Bangladesh History and World Civilisation book for class 9-10 said, "From 26 March to 16 December, Pakistani military forces engaged in torture, massacre and destruction across Bangladesh. But the Pakistani military began massacring innocent Bangalis on the night of 25 March. The NCTB has addressed the error.

On page 200 of the same book, it is written, "On 12 January, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman took oath as prime minister before Chief Justice Abu Sadat Sayem."

But what actually happened was that the then-new president of Bangladesh Justice Abu Sayeed Chowdhury administered the oath to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu as the prime minister. The NCTB also addressed the error.

Similarly, the NCTB mentioned corrections in other parts of these books.

Meanwhile, more than 40 mistakes have been identified in the English book of class six including spelling mistakes.

Addressing these issues, Education Minister Dipu Moni on 18 January said, "If there are errors in textbooks, they will be corrected."