Japan to provide $5 million to promote Bangladesh primary education

Education

UNB
25 October, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 10:23 pm

Related News

Japan to provide $5 million to promote Bangladesh primary education

UNB
25 October, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 10:23 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh and Japan on Monday signed an exchange of notes and grant agreement on the "Japanese Grant Aid for the Fourth Primary Education Development Programme (PEDP4)."

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki, Secretary, Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance Fatima Yasmin and Chief Representative, JICA Bangladesh office Hayakawa Yuho signed the documents for over JPY 500 million or US$ 5 million.

Ambassador Naoki said Japan has consistently made efforts to promote quality education in Bangladesh since the country's independence in 1971.

"Higher education is important, but for the development of the country, it is essential to extend cooperation at every level of education. Above all, education is the only way for children born into poor families to overcome poverty and empower themselves. Japan will continue its strong involvement in primary education," he said.

Secretary Fatima Yasmin said Japan's cooperation covers a wide range of fields, from infrastructure to education.

"Education, in particular, is an investment for the future, and Japan has always been willing to cooperate and provide assistance for the future of Bangladesh. We are very grateful to Japan. I would like to ask for Japan's continued cooperation in primary education."

PEDP is a national development strategic programme for primary education in Bangladesh. Japan has been supporting PEDP in cooperation with other development partners since 2011 under the Sector Wide Approaches (SWAPs).

Bangladesh / Top News

Japan / Japan-Bangladesh / Bangladesh primary education

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

2d | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

2d | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

2d | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

4d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly

6
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur