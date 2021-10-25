Japan to provide $5 million to promote Bangladesh primary education

Bangladesh and Japan on Monday signed an exchange of notes and grant agreement on the "Japanese Grant Aid for the Fourth Primary Education Development Programme (PEDP4)."

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki, Secretary, Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance Fatima Yasmin and Chief Representative, JICA Bangladesh office Hayakawa Yuho signed the documents for over JPY 500 million or US$ 5 million.

Ambassador Naoki said Japan has consistently made efforts to promote quality education in Bangladesh since the country's independence in 1971.

"Higher education is important, but for the development of the country, it is essential to extend cooperation at every level of education. Above all, education is the only way for children born into poor families to overcome poverty and empower themselves. Japan will continue its strong involvement in primary education," he said.

Secretary Fatima Yasmin said Japan's cooperation covers a wide range of fields, from infrastructure to education.

"Education, in particular, is an investment for the future, and Japan has always been willing to cooperate and provide assistance for the future of Bangladesh. We are very grateful to Japan. I would like to ask for Japan's continued cooperation in primary education."

PEDP is a national development strategic programme for primary education in Bangladesh. Japan has been supporting PEDP in cooperation with other development partners since 2011 under the Sector Wide Approaches (SWAPs).