Primary education to extend till class VIII

TBS Report
06 May, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 06:42 pm

The ministries came to an agreement to provide education services up to class VIII for free or at a minimal cost in order to stop lower secondary level school dropouts caused by rising educational costs

Representational image. Photo: UNB
The ministries of education and primary and mass education will work together to extend the primary level of education to class VIII and also deliver education free of cost or at a minimal cost up to class VIII.

The decision was taken during an inter-ministerial meeting held at the Secretariat on 5 May.

The ministries came to an agreement to provide education services up to class VIII for free or at a minimal cost in order to stop lower secondary level school dropouts caused by rising educational costs, said a press release issued by the education ministry.

While the education ministry will work to lower the cost of junior secondary education at non-government schools, the primary and mass education ministry will work to gradually expand their free education till class VIII to give the students a chance to study further.

The decisions are in line with the commitments outlined in the National Education Policy 2010 which had recommended completion of the reform by 2018 in order to ensure uniform primary education for all. Currently, education is free till class V at the primary schools excluding non-government schools.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury chaired the meeting which was attended by State Minister for Education Shamsun Nahar, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Rumana Ali, secretaries, and top officials of the ministries, among others.

