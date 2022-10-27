IUBAT organising committee formed for Hult Prize for 2023-22

International University of Business Agriculture and Technology ( IUBAT) formed the organising committee for Hult Prize for 2023-22.

The 29-member committee will be chaired by Mahafujer Rahman Munna, campus director, and Afrin Akhtar Sakila, assistant campus director, said a press release.

The main event of the competition will start soon at the university.

The Hult Prize is an annual, year-long competition that crowd-sources ideas from university-level students after challenging them to solve a pressing social issue around topics such as food security, water access, energy, and education.

It was founded by a group of Hult International Business School MBAs and is funded by Bertil Hult, the latter of whom, along with his family – founders of EF Education First – donates $1 million in seed capital to help the winning team launch a social enterprise.