Controversy erupts over 'Hijra' story in class VII textbook

The inclusion of a short story discussing the experiences and challenges faced by a third gender or "Hijra" individual in a textbook has drawn huge criticism from various social quarters, igniting controversy and debate.

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has incorporated a two-page story titled "Sharifar Golpo" (The story of Sharifa) in the History and Social Science textbook for seventh-grade students as part of the new curriculum.

In the story, the central character, Sharif, though born male at birth, later in life identifies himself as a woman and adopts the name Sharifa. Subsequently, Sharifa chooses to live as a member of the "Hijra" community.

This story came under the national spotlight when Asif Mahtab, a part-time lecturer at BRAC University, objected to the incorporation of this story in the textbook, arguing that students were "being introduced to transgender and homosexual concepts" through this story.

Mahtab said this while attending a seminar on the new education curriculum at the Institute of Diploma Engineers in Dhaka's Kakrail area on 19 January.

A video depicting Asif Mahtab tearing the pages of the textbook, which included the story, at the event went viral on social media.

On 21 January, Asif Mahtab in a Facebook post said the authorities of BRAC University terminated him. As his termination news spread, discussions both in favour of and against Asif's criticism escalated on social media and on the university campus.

On Tuesday, a group of BRAC students staged a protest against the dismissal of the teacher.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury at the Secretariat on Tuesday told reporters if any inconsistency or ambiguity is found in the story, it will be amended.

"There is a vested quarter that consistently tries to destabilise the situation with religious matters. If there are shortcomings in the curriculum, it will be scrutinised and amended accordingly," the minister said.

Asif Mahtab told The Business Standard on Tuesday, "I have not officially received any letter from BRAC. Part-time faculty contracts undergo renewal on a semester basis. The process for obtaining the renewal paperwork usually takes two weeks. On Sunday night, I received a call telling me they will not renew the contract. No explanation was provided regarding the reason for my termination."

When questioned about his opposition to the story, Asif said the protagonist identifies as a female despite being male. If individuals with such self-identifications marry individuals of the opposite gender, it could contribute to an increase in homosexuality within society.

Lies being spread purposefully: NCTB

Professor Md Mashiuzzaman, a member of the Education Unit at the NCTB, told TBS that the Hijra community faces social and familial estrangement, often experiencing oppression. Addressing it as a biological matter, the story aimed to help students perceive it from a humane standpoint.

He emphasised that the term "transgender" is absent in the story and words such as "third gender" or "Hijra" were used instead. The deliberate choice is made to avoid falsely promoting the notion of gender change associated with the term "transgender".