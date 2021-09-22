Grand Finale of Inter-University Marketing Debate Fest held

The grand finale of Inter-University Marketing Debate Fest took place on a virtual platform on 18 September.

Intending to bridge the gap between corporate marketing professionals and energizing young students, Brand Practitioners Bangladesh took the initiative to launch an Inter-university Marketing debate Fest back in July 2021.

The online debate competition, & SMC Plus presents Inter-university Marketing Debate Fest powered by Ispahani & Walton", was inaugurated on 6 July.

Within a time span of 7 days, Brand Practitioners Bangladesh Had received 128 team registrations from over 43 public and private universities.

Besides such tremendous participation of the university students across the country, 90 marketing professionals joined as judges and moderators in this debate fest over time in a total number of 63 debates.

The online debate fest was divided into 6 rounds where each round was knock out, and with the proceeding of each round, the total number of teams were depleted into half from 64 to 32 teams, 32 to 16 teams, 16 to 8 teams and it went on until two finalists were picked for the ultimate grand finale round.

The jury panel of the grand finale consisted of Syed Alamgir who is the MD & CEO of Akij Venture ltd, Dr. Syed Ferhat Anwar who has been serving as the Professor of IBA- University of Dhaka, Dr. Mijanur Rahman who is currently working as the Professor of Marketing Department at the University of Dhaka and lastly the head of marketing of Arla foods, Galib Bin Mohammad, who moderated the grand finale.

After an intensive 1.30 hour of debate between the two finalists: SMC Levi Squad from Institute of Business Administration - Jahangirnagar University and Team Buzz from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University, Team Buzz Won the Title becoming the champion of the first season of the Inter-University Debate Fest.

Team SMC Levi Squad was announced to be the runners-up team. Nazmus Sakib, the team leader of the runners-up team, was the man of the debate fest.

Before the grand finale, the same day, Brand Practitioners had arranged an opening ceremony of the grand finale where Jiban Ahmed, the Deputy Operative Director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited, and Dr Md. Arifur Rahman Khan, associate professor & proctor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University, pitched the opening ceremony speeches before the grand finale debate.

In the later part of the opening ceremony, The CEO and Founder of Brand Practitioners Bangladesh, Ileush Md. Mirza had demonstrated several positive aspects of this debate fest and stated to arrange season 2 in 2022.