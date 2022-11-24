19th Pre-Worlds Debate Competition concludes at IUB

Education

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 12:10 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The three-day 19th Pre-Worlds Debate Competition 2022, organised by the IUB Debating Club, ended on 12 November at the university campus in the capital's Bashundhara R/A. 

The competition was supported by the Bangladesh Debating Council, said a press release. 

Scholastica Uttara became champions, and Ideal School and College, Motijheel, came out second in the tournament's open final. In the novice final, Mirpur Cantonment School and College became champions, and Sunnydale came out as runner-up. 

Renowned adjudicators from the country's debating circuit evaluated the performances.

IUB Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan gave away the prizes among the winners as the Chief Guest. Professor Taiabur Rahman, dean of School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, IUB, was present as the special guest. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Pre-World School Debating Championship (Pre-Worlds) is one of the major debate tournaments organised every year by the Bangladesh Debating Council (BDC). Students from schools and colleges across the country participate in the tournament and compete to get selected to represent Team Bangladesh in the World Schools Debating Championship (WSDC). 

This year a total of 48 teams (144 debaters) from across the country participated in the 19th BDC-IUB Pre-Worlds 2022, which was organised in association with Skitto (Grameenphone). 

Dr Naureen Rahnuma, head of English and Modern Languages department of IUB, and Md Shaiful Islam, faculty advisor of IUBDC, were present at the ceremony among others.   

The three-day tournament was supported by Well Food, Sun Water, Savoy, Dan Cake, Dhaka Prokash, and The Daily Star's Shout as sponsors and partners.

