17th IDC national debate festival held

09 August, 2023, 04:45 pm
17th IDC national debate festival held

The17th IDC national debate festival concluded with a remarkable display of its rich heritage. 

On the final day of the event on 29 July, amidst a gathering of distinguished guests, the closing ceremony carried the legacy forward. 

The event was graced by Mohammad Sabirul Islam, district commissioner of Dhaka, as the chief guest, reads a press release. 

The main discourse and discussions were led by Professor Dr Mohammad Abdul Kashem, vice chancellor of United International University. Farhan Shakib Ayon, assistant administrator of 10-Minute School, and Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, chairman of the governing body were special guests.

Furthermore, three branch heads and assistant principals of Ideal School and College also attended as guests. Among the attendees was Mohammad Tanbir Ashraf, founder member of the club.

The second day of the competition featured five teams in two categories (English and Bengali) for the final rounds. In the Bengali category, Noubahini School and College emerged victorious in the Open category, while Ideal School and College secured a finalist position. In the School level, Adamjee Cantonment Public School emerged victorious, while the Runner-up team was from Ideal School and College. In the Junior category, Rajshahi Cantonment Public School secured the top spot, with Dhaka Residential Model College's team being the other finalist.

In the English category's Open level, Mastermind School and College emerged victorious, while the Runner-up team was Sandal School and College's debaters. At the Secondary level, Mirpur Cantonment Public College and Runner-up BAF Shaheen College, Dhaka, secured the top positions.

Additionally, the competition featured two extra divisions: Public Speaking (Bengali and English) and a Debate-related Quiz. Each category yielded three winners, dividing them into Junior and Senior categories.

Throughout the two-day debate, the campus buzzed with countless discussions and eloquent articulation. The former members of Ideal Debating Club provided insightful advice and guidance to the newcomers, adding a touch of wisdom to the atmosphere.

Under the guidance of Mahi Uddin, the entire competition was conducted meticulously over two days. Despite the challenging circumstances in the country, utmost care was taken to ensure the safety of participants, guaranteeing the highest level of security for the students attending the event.

From a value standpoint, all stakeholders involved in the competition have expressed their gratitude for each other's collaborative efforts. The Ideal Debating Club extends its heartfelt appreciation to all supporting institutions for their invaluable contributions

