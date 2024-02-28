Global Education Fair in Ctg connects students with universities abroad

Student Connect, a UK based company, organised a global education fair in Chattogram to facilitate a direct connection between the students and the universities from different countries including UK, USA, EU, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

Several hundred students attended the "Study Abroad Global Education Fair-2024" held at a hall room of Radisson BLU Chattogram Bay View on Tuesday (27 February), to learn about how to take admission in foreign universities, process file and apply for the visa directly from the representatives of respective universities.

Md Osman Gani, chairman of Student Connect, formally inaugurated the fair in the morning while Chief Executive Officer Zainul Abedin and Executive Director Tuhin Ahmed were present.

Addressing the occasion Osman Gani said, students who wish to study in foreign universities often fail to make it through due to lack of proper information and guidelines.

"We have initiated the foreign education consultancy services to help the students directly connect with the foreign universities so they can get the information first hand", he added.

Zainul Abedin, chief executive officer of Student Connect, said, Student Connect was established from our own experience.

"When I went to study in the UK back in 2004, I faced many problems. My experience could have been better if I had proper information about the college I was enrolled in", he added.

"I founded the company registered in the UK in 2010 and started helping students there and later expanded the services to Bangladesh, India, Nigeria, Ghana and many other countries to show the right way to the students trying to study in the UK", Zainul said adding that now the company has offices in seven countries to connect the students directly to more than 150 best universities in the world.

"We have specialised in universities in the UK for the last 13 years with a cent percent success rate. With the rising interest in studying in other countries we started global education services last year", Zainul said.

Speaking about the fair, Tuhin Ahmed, executive director of the company, said, unlike other education fairs, this global education fair aims to facilitate only the students who registered online and took appointments.

"Last week we held education fairs in Dhaka and Sylhet where we got a huge response. In Chattogram more than 500 students registered for the fair which is to continue from 11am to 8pm", Tuhin added.

Representatives from University of the West of England UK, University of Portsmouth UK, University Niagra Fall Canada, University Canada West Canada, Victoria University of Wellington NZ, Massey University NZ, University of Canterbury NZ, University of Regina Canada, University of the Fraser Valley Canada, University of Saskatchewan Canada, Ontario Tech University Canada, Royal Roads University Canada, Cape Breton University Canada, University of Prince Edward Island Canada, University College Birmingham UK, Avila University USA, Stanton University USA, Eastern Michigan University USA, University of Colorado USA, GBS, Wrexham University UK, and ETS TOEFL took part in the fair.