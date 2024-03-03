Don't delay police action thru inquiry committees: Edu min on sexual harassment claims in institutes

If allegations of sexual harassment are raised at educational institutes, the police should promptly take action as per the existing laws even if the complaint is under investigation by any committee, Education Minister Mahibul Hasan said today (3 March).

"Instructions have been given so that the trial proceedings are not delayed on the pretext of any inquiry committee," the minister told reporters after attending a session at the Deputy Commissioners Conference 2024 in Dhaka.

The minister made the call as allegations of sexual harassment were recently brought against Murad Hossain Sarker, a mathematics teacher of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College's Azimpur branch.

Regarding the discussions at the DC conference, he also said, "The DCs talked about many issues. But they did not talk about any negative experience about the new curriculum.

"So we can assume that the teaching and learning process of the curriculum has been accepted by teachers and parents."

The minister mentioned that the issue of unregistered madrassas came up in the conference. "We have to work with the Madrasah Education Board to solve the issue," he said.

Other issues discussed at the session include increasing awareness about technical education and payment of salaries and allowances through EFT in secondary and higher secondary schools and madrasas under MPO, among other issues.