Shift from memorisation to foster smart generation: Education minister

TBS Report
14 May, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 10:15 pm

Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel
Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel

A smart generation cannot be fostered if the focus remains on memorised learning, said Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel today.

"The new curriculum is different. We will not be able to build a smart generation if we consider memorisation as talent. There is a need to make smart generations through the transformation of the education system," the minister said at the opening ceremony of "Learning Acceleration in Secondary Education Project" in the capital on Tuesday.

He also said that the new curriculum is different from traditional education concepts and is experience-based.

Nowfel addressed the importance of a well-rounded education, underscoring a combination of knowledge, values, and practical skills. He highlighted the need for education to nurture non-communalism, equality, nationalism, and an emphasis on technical education and efficiency.

The minister stressed the importance of teacher training in imparting both knowledge and values. He advocated for ensuring access and equity in education, along with minimising student dropout rates due to procedural hurdles or financial limitations.

He noted the prime minister's concern regarding early-stage dropouts and emphasised ongoing initiatives to address this issue. One such initiative is the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust, which provides scholarships to financially challenged students.

The event included Education State Minister Shamsun Nahar as a special guest. Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Department, Soleiman Khan, presided over the ceremony.

Additional attendees included the Secretary of the Technical and Madrasah Education Department Farid Uddin Ahmed and World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan Abdoulaye Seck.

The Department of Secondary and Higher Education, with the support of the World Bank, is currently implementing the "Learning Acceleration in Secondary Education Project."

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury

