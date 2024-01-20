Education to improve only through empowerment of teachers: Education minister

The standard of education will be improved through empowerment of teachers, Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel said today.

"Therefore, the facilities and capacity of the teachers should be enhanced. The government is going that way. It is the teachers who can make the students qualified, skilled and create the path of employment. If we want to survive, there is no alternative to build a smart Bangladesh by enhancing the responsibility of a teacher," he said while exchanging views with the teachers of different educational institutions in Chattogram at Premier University auditorium last night.

The education minister also said the teacher can play a leading role in developing the student's taste, mentality and creativity.

"Students should be bold and competent to make realistic decisions on career plans. Bangabandhu's government and the present government are respecting the education and the teachers most," he added.

He urged the teachers to emphasise technical and vocational education in addition to general education of the students.

"There is no alternative to convert our population into public resources to stay competitive with the rest of the world. Therefore, teachers should encourage students to take education in different languages and by hand," he added.

Director of Secondary and Higher Education Directorate of Chattogram Region Professor Md. Rezaul Karim, acting chairman of Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Chattogram Prof. Narayan Nath, Principal of Chattogram College Prof. Mojahidul Islam, Principal of Govt. Haji Muhammad Mohsin College Prof. Kamrul Islam, Principal of Govt. City College Prof. Sudeepa Dutta, teachers leader Prof. Abu Taher Chowdhury, MES College Principal Sarwar Alam, BCS Teachers Association representative Professor Amirul Mostafa, Collegiate School Principal Sirajul Islam and City Corporation School and College Principal Abu Taleb among others attended the function.