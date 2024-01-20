Education to improve only through empowerment of teachers: Education minister

Education

BSS
20 January, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 06:05 pm

Related News

Education to improve only through empowerment of teachers: Education minister

BSS
20 January, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 06:05 pm
Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel
Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel

The standard of education will be improved through empowerment of teachers, Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel said today.

"Therefore, the facilities and capacity of the teachers should be enhanced. The government is going that way. It is the teachers who can make the students qualified, skilled and create the path of employment. If we want to survive, there is no alternative to build a smart Bangladesh by enhancing the responsibility of a teacher," he said while exchanging views with the teachers of different educational institutions in Chattogram at Premier University auditorium last night.

The education minister also said the teacher can play a leading role in developing the student's taste, mentality and creativity.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Students should be bold and competent to make realistic decisions on career plans. Bangabandhu's government and the present government are respecting the education and the teachers most," he added.

 He urged the teachers to emphasise technical and vocational education in addition to general education of the students.

"There is no alternative to convert our population into public resources to stay competitive with the rest of the world. Therefore, teachers should encourage students to take education in different languages and by hand," he added.

Director of Secondary and Higher Education Directorate of Chattogram Region Professor Md. Rezaul Karim, acting chairman of Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Chattogram Prof. Narayan Nath, Principal of Chattogram College Prof. Mojahidul Islam, Principal of Govt. Haji Muhammad Mohsin College Prof. Kamrul Islam, Principal of Govt. City College Prof. Sudeepa Dutta, teachers leader Prof. Abu Taher Chowdhury, MES College Principal Sarwar Alam, BCS Teachers Association representative Professor Amirul Mostafa, Collegiate School Principal Sirajul Islam and City Corporation School and College Principal Abu Taleb among others attended the function.

Top News

Education Minister / teachers / Empowerment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

3h | Features
Bahadur Shah Park or Antaghar Maidan in 1970. Photo: Collected

Antaghar: The tale of 19th-century Europeans-only club in Dhaka

11h | Panorama
Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

10h | Panorama
Carrying it like Cary Grant

Carrying it like Cary Grant

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bullet tea is famous in Mymensingh

Bullet tea is famous in Mymensingh

59m | Videos
If the attacks in the Red Sea continue, global food prices will increase

If the attacks in the Red Sea continue, global food prices will increase

14m | Videos
FIA has introduced new rules in F1 for 2024

FIA has introduced new rules in F1 for 2024

2h | Videos
How online transactions can be secured

How online transactions can be secured

2h | Videos