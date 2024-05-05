Govt to provide bicycles to 16,000 schoolgirls

In a move to boost girls' education and empower adolescents, the government has announced a new project to distribute bicycles to female students across the country.

This initiative, titled "Providing Bicycles to Schoolgirls for Adolescent Empowerment," aims to tackle transportation challenges faced by girls, particularly those residing in remote areas.

The project, led by the Department of Women Affairs, will see an initial investment of Tk25 crore. As a pilot project, it will target 16,000 students enrolled in grade 6 across 48 upazilas within eight districts.

These districts, spread across eight divisions of Bangladesh, include Rajbari, Khagrachhari, Sunamganj, Jamalpur, Chapainawabganj, Kurigram, Jhenaidah, and Barguna.

The project received a green light after a recent evaluation committee meeting held on 2 April at the Planning Commission.

According to Keya Khan, director general of the Department of Women's Affairs, the project is scheduled to kick off in July 2024 and will continue until December 2026.

This pilot project is a vital first step toward a nationwide expansion, pending its success.

The initiative hopes to achieve several key objectives. By making school commutes easier and safer, the project aims to keep girls in education for longer, thus delaying potential child marriage.

Bicycles will be particularly beneficial for underprivileged and high-achieving girls in remote areas, providing them with a reliable mode of transportation and likely boosting school enrollment and reducing dropout rates.

Furthermore, owning a bicycle can instill a sense of self-reliance and empowerment in the girls, nurturing their leadership potential.

Priority will be given to girls attending government schools during the initial distribution phase. A merit-based scoring system will be implemented to select beneficiaries, considering factors like academic performance, economic background, and other relevant criteria.

A committee consisting of representatives from the local upazila administration, police station, and municipal or union council will be responsible for selecting the beneficiaries.

The Department of Women Affairs highlighted that this project aligns with the government's broader vision of empowering women and children, who constitute a significant portion of Bangladesh's population.

This initiative aims to equip young girls with the skills and resources necessary to actively participate in the country's development.

The project draws inspiration from a similar project in West Bengal, India, called "Sabuj Sathi," which has successfully distributed bicycles to over 85 lakh students since its launch in 2015.