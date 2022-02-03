East West University holds reception for freshers

Education

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 06:06 pm

Related News

East West University holds reception for freshers

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 06:06 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

East West University (EWU) held an orientation programme for the newly admitted students for the Spring Semester 2022 virtually on Thursday.

Prof Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, chief adviser of EWU and former governor of Bangladesh Bank, attended the event as the chief guest, said a press release.

Nearly 1750 students were admitted to graduate and undergraduate programmes in 14 different departments this semester.

The university arranged the programme to welcome the newly admitted students and introduce them to university facilities, faculty members, the academic system, and the rules and regulations. 

Prof Dr MM Shahidul Hassan, vice chancellor of EWU, was the programme chair on the occasion, and Prof Dr Muhammad Ziaulhaq Mamun, pro-vice chancellor of the university, gave the inaugural speech.

Speakers welcomed the freshers to the EWU and encouraged them to stand with the country and people in any crisis that embodies the spirit of Ekushey.

The speakers urged the newcomers to prepare themselves as good citizens and future entrepreneurs for the country.

They also suggest utilizing the academic life of the university through hard perseverance.

Besides freshers, faculty members and officials of EWU also participated in the programme.                                                                                   

East west University / orientation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ford’s electric truck can power a home for three days

Ford’s electric truck can power a home for three days

3h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Teachers’ failure to adapt to online classes led to unattractive modules

9h | Panorama
Illustration: Asifur Rahman

5 ways to deal with unprofessionalism in the workplace

9h | Pursuit
Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

10h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

4h | Videos
WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

4h | Videos
Robot writes calligraphy to celebrate Lunar New Year

Robot writes calligraphy to celebrate Lunar New Year

5h | Videos
Four astronauts start expedition to Mars

Four astronauts start expedition to Mars

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

4
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb

5
Still, Dhaka can be made livable
Supplement

Still, Dhaka can be made livable

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city