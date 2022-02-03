East West University holds reception for freshers

East West University (EWU) held an orientation programme for the newly admitted students for the Spring Semester 2022 virtually on Thursday.

Prof Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, chief adviser of EWU and former governor of Bangladesh Bank, attended the event as the chief guest, said a press release.

Nearly 1750 students were admitted to graduate and undergraduate programmes in 14 different departments this semester.

The university arranged the programme to welcome the newly admitted students and introduce them to university facilities, faculty members, the academic system, and the rules and regulations.

Prof Dr MM Shahidul Hassan, vice chancellor of EWU, was the programme chair on the occasion, and Prof Dr Muhammad Ziaulhaq Mamun, pro-vice chancellor of the university, gave the inaugural speech.

Speakers welcomed the freshers to the EWU and encouraged them to stand with the country and people in any crisis that embodies the spirit of Ekushey.

The speakers urged the newcomers to prepare themselves as good citizens and future entrepreneurs for the country.

They also suggest utilizing the academic life of the university through hard perseverance.

Besides freshers, faculty members and officials of EWU also participated in the programme.