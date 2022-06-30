Firefighting exercise held at East West University

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 06:14 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A fire-fighting exercise has been held at East West University campus in Aftabnagar, Dhaka on Thursday (30 June).

The exercise has begun with the massive whistle of the fire alarm.

All people present in the campus came downstairs afterwards and gathered in the courtyard.

After that, the fire service personnel performed various rescue and firefighting exercises in the presence of the teachers and students.

The firefighting exercise was led by Prof Dr MM Shahidul Hassan, vice-chancellor of East West University, reads a press release.

In a short speech, he said, "We don't know when a fire will appear, but now we know, what to do if there is a fire". 

He hoped this exercise would reduce the loss of life and property for the institution.

Prof Dr M Ziaulhaq Mamun, pro-vice-chancellor, AZM Shafiqul Alam, treasurer, Mashfiqur Rahman, registrar, engineers, teachers, students and other officials have also attended the fire-fighting exercise.

 

