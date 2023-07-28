EWU holds international conference on literature

A two-day international conference on 'Teaching Literature and Interdisciplinarity', jointly organised by the Department of English of East West University (EWU) and Association of Teachers of Literatures in English, Bangladesh (ATLEB), is taking place at EWU campus in Aftabnagar, Dhaka on 28-29 July.

More than 170 researchers from England, Singapore, India, and Bangladesh is participating in the conference, reads a press release.

The inaugural session of the conference was held at the Manzur Elahi Auditorium of the university. Professor Emeritus Dr Serajul Islam Choudhury graced the occasion as the chief guest.

In his speech, Prof Choudhury emphasised effective translation to spread literature quickly. He cited the example of Rabindranath Tagore's Gitanjali and said because of translation the poet could become the first Nobel laureate of Asia.

Besides, Dr Chowdhury expressed concern over the decline in people's reading habits due to the advancement of technology. He drew attention to bringing the new generation back to reading.

The inaugural session was chaired by Syed Manzur Elahi, a former advisor of the caretaker government of Bangladesh, and chairperson of the Board of Trustees of EWU.

Professor Tahmina Ahmed, convener of ATLEB and the conference, Dr Farzana Akhter, dean of Faculty of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences of EWU, and Dr Abu Shahid Abdullah, co-convener of the conference and assistant professor of the Department of English, EWU, also spoke on the occasion.

Around 200 papers and posters is being presented in 21 different sessions at this conference.