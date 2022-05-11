Dr Dipu Moni suggests reform of education sector

Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni has said that steps have been taken to reform the education sector to develop skilled manpower- as post-Covid world has changed significantly.

E-learning will be emphasized in the future, she added.

Dr. Dipu Mooni was speaking as a representative of President Abdul Hamid at the 21st Convocation of East West University (EWU) organized on Tuesday, 10 May.

In total 1693 students from both undergraduate and graduate programs received their certificates. Besides, two students were awarded the prestigious Gold Medal for outstanding academic performance.

Before conferring degrees among students, the education minister advised the graduates to overcome all the hurdles and not to lose hope. Although the two-year pandemic period has shown the brutal side of the world, she expects that the graduates will show humanity along with honesty and expertise in their professional lives.

Prof. Dr. Dil Afroza Begum, Chairman (In Charge), University Grants Commission of Bangladesh was present at the convocation as the Special Guest. Dr. M. A. Sattar Mandal, Professor Emeritus and former Vice Chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh graced the occasion as the Convocation Speaker. Prof. Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, Chairperson (Acting), Board of Trustees, EWU and former Governor of Bangladesh Bank, and Prof. Dr. M. M. Shahidul Hassan, Vice Chancellor, EWU also gave their valuable speech.

Members of the Board of Trustees, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Treasurer, Deans, departmental chairpersons, faculty members, officers, staff, graduates and their guardians participated in the convocation. The graduates were delighted to receive their certificates in due time.