DU expels two students for digital and admission fraud
Besides, some 72 students have been given punishment for different terms for adopting unfair means in the exams
The Dhaka University (DU) authorities today expelled two students for digital fraud and admission through illegal ways.
The expelled students are- Md Rakib Hasan of Accounting & Information Systems Department (Session 2017-18) and Ishrak Hossain Rafi of Geology Department (Session 2017-18).
The decision has been taken at a meeting of the university's Disciplinary Committee with VC Professor Akhtaruzzaman in the chair, said a press release.
Meanwhile, Md Akhtarul Karim Rubel, a student of Bangla Department (Session 2014-15) has been suspended for breaching guidelines on law and order on the campus. He will also be served a show-cause notice.
Besides, some 72 students have been given punishment for different terms for adopting unfair means in the exams.
The matter will be presented in the next syndicate meeting.