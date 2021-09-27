DU expels two students for digital and admission fraud

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities today expelled two students for digital fraud and admission through illegal ways.

The expelled students are- Md Rakib Hasan of Accounting & Information Systems Department (Session 2017-18) and Ishrak Hossain Rafi of Geology Department (Session 2017-18).

The decision has been taken at a meeting of the university's Disciplinary Committee with VC Professor Akhtaruzzaman in the chair, said a press release.

Meanwhile, Md Akhtarul Karim Rubel, a student of Bangla Department (Session 2014-15) has been suspended for breaching guidelines on law and order on the campus. He will also be served a show-cause notice.

Besides, some 72 students have been given punishment for different terms for adopting unfair means in the exams.

The matter will be presented in the next syndicate meeting.