Canadian University of Bangladesh hosts pro-bono conference

The law department in association with Law and Moot Club of Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) arranged a pro-bono conference at CUB Auditorium on Monday (2 January).

The session was conducted by Reuters Innovative Award Winner, Barrister Rakinul Hakim Alvi, who has also been placed in the Legal 500 Awards- 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, said a press release.

Photo: Courtesy

According to the media release, Hakim was a corporate associate for a global law firms, DLA Piper, at their Thailand office for five years. He has experience in advising on setting up the international non-profit organisations in both Myanmar and Thailand and worked as a pro bono coordinator for DLA's Asia Pacific region.

Photo: Courtesy

In the opening event, Canadian University's Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr HM Jahirul Haque, professor and advisor to the Department of Law Mohammad Nazmuzzaman Bhuian, head of the Department of Law Assistant Professor Sunzad Sheikh along with other teachers and students were present.