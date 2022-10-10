BUP ranks 5th among 46 public universities in implementation of APA

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) has ranked 5th among 46 public universities and scored 89.22 on the implementation of the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) for the financial year 2021-22.

The total scoring process was evaluated by the University Grants Commission (UGC) Bangladesh, reads a press release.

UGC published a list of public universities based on the implementation of APA in the fiscal year 2021-22 on 02 October, which was signed by Dr Ferdous Zaman, secretary of the commissison.

BUP ranked 17th in the UGC assessment in the financial year 2020-2021.

The intituation has continued to sign MoU with various international universities to conduct joint research and exchange curriculum at the international level. Besides, BUP is committed to providing Need-based and Outcome-based quality education to the students.

It is to be noted that the government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh has signed APA with 46 public universities through UGC since the fiscal year 2016-2017 in line with developed countries.

The main purpose of APA is to improve the performance of government institutions by making them more efficient, dynamic, and effective.