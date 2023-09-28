BRACU, DU, JU, NSU lead Bangladeshi universities in World Rankings 2024

BRAC University leads the way, followed by Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, and North South University, as four Bangladeshi universities secure spots in the 800-1000 bracket of World University Rankings 2024.

A total of nine universities of Bangladesh made it to the list, though none managed to break into the top 800, as per the rankings released by Times Higher Education on Wednesday.

The remaining five Bangladeshi universities, namely Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU), Bangladesh University of Engineering Technology (BUET), and Rajshahi University (RU), fall within the 1001-1200 bracket. Khulna University and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology are the last Bangladeshi universities listed, situated in the 1201-1500 bracket.

Last year, DU and NSU topped the rankings among Bangladeshi universities in the 601-800 bracket.

Twenty-four Indian universities and eight Pakistani universities have made it within the top 800 in the 2024 ranking.

The University of Oxford tops the ranking for the eighth year in a row, followed by Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and Harvard University.

The THE World University Rankings is globally renowned for its comprehensive assessment of universities. It considers 18 meticulously calibrated performance metrics, evaluating institutions across five key domains: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry engagement, and international outlook.

This year's ranking analysed more than 134 million citations across 16.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 68,402 scholars globally.

The highest new entry is Italy's Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, ranked in the 301-350 bracket. However, the majority of the institutions joining the ranking for the first time this year are in Asia.

The US is the most-represented country overall, with 169 institutions, and also the most-represented in the top 200 (56). With 91 institutions, India is now the fourth most-represented nation, overtaking China (86).

Four countries enter the ranking for the first time – all of them in Europe. The addition of Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia and Armenia is in contrast to last year's trend when all the new entrants were from Africa.

Stanford University leads the teaching pillar, while the universities of Oxford and Cambridge come top for research environment. The research quality pillar, which is the newly renamed citations pillar, sees MIT in first place.

The University of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates scores highest in international outlook, while 28 institutions receive a top score of 100 for the industry pillar.

In addition to the 1,904 ranked institutions, a further 769 universities are listed with "reporter" status, meaning that they provided data but did not meet our eligibility criteria to receive a rank, and agreed to be displayed as a reporter in the final table.