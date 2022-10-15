Barrister Farhad completes MPP from Oxford with Merit

Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Barrister Shah Ali Farhad has completed his Master of Public Policy (MPP) with 'Merit' from the University of Oxford's Blavatnik School of Government.

He made the disclosure through a post on Friday evening in his verified Facebook page.

Earlier, Farhad was awarded the PM Fellowship (2021-22) to fund his studies at Oxford. During his MPP, Farhad was among 60 graduate students competitively selected by the 'Oxford Character Project' for the seven-month long 'Global Leadership Initiative', Oxford's flagship leadership programme.

Apart from working at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Barrister Farhad has been involved with Bangladesh Awami League's central sub committees on publicity and publications, and international affairs for around seven years.

Before joining the PMO, Farhad worked in various capacities for five years at the Centre for Research and Information (CRI), the Awami League-backed policy think-tank.

A lawyer by qualifications, Barrister Farhad completed his LLM (Human Rights) from the University of Hong Kong (HKU) with distinction and his LLB (Hons) from the University of London.