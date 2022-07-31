Looted artefacts in Oxford museums could be returned to Nigeria
Following a request from Nigeria, nearly 100 artefacts that were looted by British colonial forces in 1897 could be returned.
The artefacts were taken from Benin City and are now stored in the Pitt Rivers and Ashmolean museums in Oxford, reports BBC.
Oxford University Council has decided to support a claim from Nigeria's museums commission.
It will be considered by the Charity Commission before it can be authorised.
Oxford University acknowledged in a statement that they received a claim from Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) for the return of the 97 items, including bronzes.
"The claim is now being processed by the university following its Procedures for Claims for the Return of Cultural Objects.
"As one of several UK museums that hold significant materials taken from Benin in 1897, the Pitt Rivers has been involved in long-term research and engagement projects in partnership with Nigerian stakeholders and representatives from the Royal Court of the Benin kingdom.
"The university is now submitting the case to the Charity Commission, recommending transfer of legal title to the objects to the NCMM," it added.
It is expected the Charity Commission will have considered the claim by autumn.
During war and colonisation, Western nations participated in the theft of thousands of pieces of African art.
Twenty-six works of art seized by French colonial soldiers in 1892 returned to Benin in November 2021, a landmark in the long fight by African countries to recover looted artifacts.