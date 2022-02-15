IUBAT alumni Mohammad Ali to join Oxford’s Master’s programme

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 04:54 pm

IUBAT alumni Mohammad Ali to join Oxford’s Master’s programme

By October this year, he is scheduled to join the University of Oxford physically

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 04:54 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

IUBAT graduate Mohammad Ali has recently achieved the opportunity to join the University of Oxford, UK as a Master's student.

Ali will join the Master of Science (by research) Women's and Reproductive Health programme as a full-time student, reads a media release.

By October this year, he is scheduled to join the University of Oxford physically.

In 2007, Mohammad Ali had started his bachelor course in Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) after his higher secondary certificate exam.

After completing his graduation, Ali started working with International Centre for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh (ICDDR,b) as a study nurse.

He worked at IUBAT as a lecturer from 2015-2016 in the College of Nursing.

To avail postgraduate, Mohammad Ali got Swedish Institute Study Scholarships in Uppsala University, Sweden.

He has completed his Master's in Public Health from Uppsala University. Besides, he has worked with Uppsala University as Research Assistant and Nurse. 

Mohammad Ali passed his very important part of life in IUBAT.

He said, "I am very much grateful to Prof Dr M Alimullah Miyan, founder and former vice-chancellor of IUBAT, Prof Dr Karen Lund, senior advisor, and former chair, and Prof Alex Berland, senior advisor, College of Nursing, IUBAT. I have found them to be great sources of inspiration and role models. My sincere gratitude goes out to all foreign instructors who taught nursing courses at IUBAT."

Ali has also shown his gratitude to his late father Anamul Haque and mother Jahanara Begum. 

In 1991, International University of Business Agriculture and Technology has started its journey as the first non-government university in Bangladesh.

In the private sector, IUBAT firstly introduced the bachelor's programme in nursing.

With highly technical resourced labs, libraries with versatile collections of books and expert faculty members, IUBAT is running its academic activities in its 20 Bigha permanent green campus at Uttara, Dhaka.

Throughout the last 31 years of the journey, IUBAT has achieved many more toward its goals.

This university is now running 11 programmes under 6 institutes where more than thousands of students have been joining from different parts of the country.

Therefore, more than hundreds of foreign students are joining in IUBAT from 12 countries of Asia and Africa subcontinent. 

