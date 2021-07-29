Farhad awarded 'Prime Minister's Fellowship' to study at Oxford

Barrister Shah Ali Farhad, Prime Minister's Special Assistant, has been awarded "Prime Minister's Fellowship" for studying Master of Public Policy (MPP) at the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford.

"I am grateful to the 'Governance Innovation Unit' of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Bangladesh for awarding me the fellowship," he said on Thursday, adding that it is the fulfilment of his lifelong dream to study at Oxford.

Barrister Farhad said he is thankful to his leader and inspiration Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"It has been an absolute privilege to serve her for the last two and a half years," he said.

Farhad said he is eternally grateful to his guides and mentors Sajeeb Wazed Joy and Radwan Mujib Siddiq for always encouraging him to constantly improve and be the "best version of me".

He was appointed as a special assistant to Prime Minister on January 23, 2019.

Prior to this appointment, he worked with the Center for Research and Information (CRI) in different research and analysis roles.

In 2015, he was made as an assistant secretary central sub-committee of Awami League and afterwards he served as a member of the international affairs subcommittee and publicity affairs subcommittee.

He completed LLM in (human rights) from the University of Hong Kong (secured full scholarship), LLB from University of London.

A total of 55 scholars from different sectors have been awarded with this scholarship, under the Governance Innovation Unit of Prime minsters office.

Released on Thursday, this scholarship under GIU follows certain criteria' for allocation of this scheme.