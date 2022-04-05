Bangladeshi students caught up in Ukraine conflict offered opportunity to study in Russia

UNB
05 April, 2022, 09:35 am
05 April, 2022

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladeshi students currently caught in the middle of the conflict in Ukraine or forced to leave the country will have a chance to continue their higher education in Russia.

The Russian Embassy in Dhaka says students from Bangladesh who are no longer able to pursue higher education in Ukraine can complete their studies in respective universities in Russia.

Bangladeshi students willing to enrol in the proposed transfer scheme will have to provide relevant information to the embassy.

They will have to mention the desired Russian university and the area of study.

Also, the student will have to provide copies of the document confirming the admission with the respective Ukrainian university, the student ID card and the record book confirming their progress.

To help students transfer to colleges in Russia, additional information on the transfer procedure is available through the hotline +7 (495) 122-22-68 (Monday – Saturday, 8am – 800pm Moscow time).

Many Bangladeshi students studying in Ukraine have had their education disrupted due to the ongoing conflict.

