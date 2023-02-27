Govt trying to make all classrooms digitalised: Dipu Moni

Education

TBS Report
27 February, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 09:17 pm

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB

The government is working on a plan to make all classrooms across the country digitalised, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni has said.

"Our learning method is not correct. We need to change the education system. We are introducing a method where students can learn with enthusiasm," she said at the launching ceremony of two new educational apps - "Medhabir Supernova" and "Kids Brain Builder" - at the ACI Centre Auditorium in Dhaka Monday (27 February).

Mentioning that there will be a revolutionary change in the entire education system, Dipu Moni said, "We want to instill curiosity in students."

The education minister further said that children can learn many things by themselves if they get a chance to learn spontaneously.

She went on to say that "Medhabir Supernova" and "Kids Brain Builder" apps will make learning easier for children and make them more curious.

ACI Limited launched the new apps with a view to advancing towards digital education.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak attended the event online as the special guest. M Anis Ud Dowla, chairman of ACI Limited, Dr Arif Dowla, managing director of ACI Limited were also present in the ceremony.

"In this digital era, the world of knowledge and learning should be simple and joyful. I believe, only through such an extraordinary combination of education and technology, the future Bangladesh and the younger generation will move towards achieving the dream of Digital Bangladesh," Zunaid Ahmed Palak said. 

Project leader of the app Md Moniruzzaman said, "Through this app, students will be able to study and solve their problems by themselves. We want our children to represent Bangladesh to the entire world with their unique talent and individuality."

