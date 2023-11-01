BUTEX NoteBOT: When all academic resources are one click away

During the coronavirus pandemic back in 2020, it was impossible for Sazzad Hossain - a student of the 46th batch at Bangladesh University of Textiles (Butex) - to access hard copies of academic books and class notes, as educational institutions were not allowing anyone in person.

He was at a loss. But then he chanced upon a Facebook Messenger chatbot named BUTEX NoteBOT, where PDF copies of various academic books and hand notes were readily available. By the time the offline classes resumed, he had gained valuable advance knowledge about lab reports, vivas, and the syllabus through Notebot.

For the uninitiated, a chatbot is a computer program designed to simulate human conversation when interacting with a user. While not all chatbots possess artificial intelligence (AI), contemporary chatbots are progressively incorporating conversational AI methods, such as natural language processing (NLP), to comprehend user inquiries and provide automated responses. In 2016, Facebook Messenger started permitting developers to integrate chatbots into their platform.

Interestingly, for Sahajalal Hossen Safi, a student of the 47th batch at Butex, the journey with Notebot began even before he officially enrolled at the university. He was in a state of confusion when deciding which department to pick. During this uncertain period, a senior introduced him to Notebot, assuring him that he would find all the resources he needed to understand which subject would best suit him.

"What I discovered was truly remarkable. Notebot offered an extensive collection of books, notes, syllabi and demonstration reports for every departmental and non-departmental subject I would encounter throughout my four undergraduate years at the university," shared Safi.

Currently, Notebot boasts over 10,000 regular users across Messenger and its Android app, BUTEX NoteBOT 2.0. On average, 600-700 students seek its assistance daily, not only for academic purposes, but also for casual chats on topics ranging from movies to books and food. On exam-eve nights and exam days, the user count surges past 2,000.

A tech-savvy hero to the rescue

The person behind this magical solution is also a current student from Butex. Afshin Nahian Tripto is a student of the 44th batch of the university. At the moment, he is in his final year of undergraduate studies at the Industrial and Production Engineering department.

After finishing his Higher School Certificate from Shaheed Police Smrity College in Mirpur, Tripto began his classes at Butex in 2018. Though he doesn't consider himself a very good student, he always paid close attention during classes and, right from the start, diligently took notes on everything his teachers said in their lectures.

This particular habit earned him a reputation for being someone who possessed a comprehensive collection of class notes. However, it gradually became burdensome to personally share his handwritten notes with everyone, especially on the nights before exams.

"Some of my friends even misunderstood me, thinking I was unwilling to share my notes with them and looking to do well in exams alone," recalled Tripto.

Tripto is someone deeply passionate about technology and its ability to provide solutions to various challenges. One day, a unique idea came across his mind.

"I was a big fan of DU Mamabot, which used to provide information on bus schedules to Dhaka University students. So, I thought, why not have a bot for sharing class notes as well?" Tripto shared.

Afterward, he began researching on Google on how to create a Chatbot without coding himself. In September 2018, he launched Notebot with the assistance of Manychat, a tool designed for creating Facebook Messenger Bots for marketing, sales, and support.

Needless to say, Notebot was an instant hit among all students of Butex, and Tripto became a hero on campus. Thousands of students began using the Chatbot for the convenience it brought.

A new challenge emerged amid the pandemic when the number of users soared. According to Manychat's policies, only 5,000 users could access the Chatbot for free. If the number exceeded that limit, a monthly fee of USD 50 had to be paid.

"Given that Notebot is a voluntary initiative, I couldn't afford to spend such a hefty amount of money every month. Additionally, I didn't want to rely on someone else anymore," said Tripto.

So he set out to learn coding himself. Alongside managing his own coursework, he dedicated at least two hours each day to learning how to code. After four and a half months of rigorous effort, in December 2020, Tripto successfully launched his platform to host Notebot.

"As it's an open-source platform, it's visible to all. Anyone can copy the coding or even improvise it," explained Tripto.

Currently, an unlimited number of students can access Notebot. The only cost Tripto has to bear is associated with hosting, which is covered by the e-learning platform Bondi Pathshala. In 2022, Notebot reached a new milestone when its official Android app was also launched on the Google Play Store. As of October 2023, the app has been downloaded more than 5,000 times.

'A big boost on the CV'

Nowadays, Notebot has representatives from every batch and department for note collection and circulation. Not just Butex students, students from various universities studying textile engineering with affiliated colleges also submit notes through Google Docs.

After review, those notes are then uploaded on Notebot. According to Tripto, Notebot has so far uploaded more than 2,000 original class notes across batches and departments.

"In total, we have 50-60 students who contribute notes regularly. But if we consider the total number of students who have contributed at least one note, then the number would be over a hundred," revealed Tripto.

The most prolific contributor on the platform is Syed Muhammad Al Akib, another student from the 44th batch. He has so far covered around 30 subjects, and his dedication has not only benefited his peers but also boosted his own academic progress.

Afshin Nahian Tripto. Sketch: TBS

"If I took notes only for myself, I wouldn't do it with much sincerity. But now that I am taking notes, keeping in mind that many others will read them, I try to make them as informative and organised as possible, and that has helped me academically as well," said Akib.

"And this has also made me a familiar face to many," he added, breaking into an awkward chuckle.

The same thing is also applicable for Tripto, the pioneer of Notebot. Apart from his studies, he previously worked for DeliveryHobe as a JavaScript developer, and now he is working as a front-end developer at Edison Communication.

As things stand, job recruiters get impressed as soon as they find on Tripto's resume that he is the founder of Notebot.

"I am majoring in textiles engineering. But having practical experience in the field of computer engineering is also broadening my horizon of future opportunities," Tripto concluded.