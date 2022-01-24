ADUST appoints Zahangir Alam made VC of ADUST

24 January, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 08:00 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Professor Dr Md Zahangir Alam formally joined as the new Vice Chancellor of the Atish Dipankar University of Science & Technology (ADUST) on Monday (24 January).

At a reception held on the occasion of joining, the university authority warmly greeted Professor Zahangir Alam, reads a press release.

Dr Zahangir Alam has been appointed as the university's Vice-Chancellor for four years, according to Section 31 (1) of the Private University Act, 2010.

Prior to joining Atish Dipankar University, Dr Alam worked as a Professor of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at Dhaka University.

He has also faithfully performed as a researcher in various national and international organisations, as a distinguished teacher, author, and policymaker in educational institutions.

He has worked as a member of the selection committee and syndicate member of various public and private universities. This educationist has been awarded various honours at home and abroad, the release added.

Professor Alam thanked everyone including Liakat Sikdar, chairman, Board of Trustees, ADUST. 

Other members of the Board of Trustees of ADUST Prof Dr M Shahin Khan, Syad Hamayet Hossain, Golam Sarwar Kabir, Md Jonayet Ahmed, Ariful Bari Mojumder, Dr Mohammod Sirajul Huq Chowdhury, Sultana Parvin, Selina Begum, treasurer, registrar, deans of various faculties, advisors, coordinators, teachers, officers, and staff were also present at the reception.

 

 

