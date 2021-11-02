Prof Imran Rahman begins journey as new VC of ULAB

Education

TBS Report
02 November, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 07:43 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Professor Imran Rahman has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB).

The disclosure was made in a press release issued by the university.

President of Bangladesh and Chancellor of Universities, Abdul Hamid has appointed Professor Imran for a four-year term effective from 2 November, 2021.

He joined ULAB in 2006 as the dean of business school, and later served as the VC (2012-2016) and Pro VC (2009-2012).

Prior to joining ULAB, he served as a finance faculty, chair of the BBA programme and chair of the computer centre in IBA, Dhaka University for 28 years.

He co-founded and led a merchant bank in the 1990s for six years.

His alma maters are Manchester Business School, University of Dhaka, and London School of Economics.

