Prof Nurul Alam made JU vice-chancellor

Prof Dr Nurul Alam has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of Jahangirnagar University (JU).

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education under the Ministry of Education issued a notification announcing his appointment Tuesday (13 September).

Nurul Alam, a physics professor, will get remunerations equivalent to his previous post while on duty and enjoy other benefits related to the post as per rules, the notification stated.

Apart from this, as the chief executive officer of the university, he will stay on the university campus full-time.

Confirming his appointment Prof Nurul Alam told the mediat, "The university will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure the highest quality of education. I hope that everyone will help me with this task.

Earlier, he was made an interim-VC for the administrative needs of the university, in addition to his responsibilities.