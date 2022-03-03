25 private universities under investigation, 2 closed down

Education

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 06:07 pm

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has formed an inquiry committee against 25 private universities in the country on the basis of allegations of various irregularities.

Besides, the government has decided to close all academic activities of Chuadanga First Capital University and Times University in Faridpur for their failure to conduct activities properly.

Among the closed universities, Times University in Faridpur started academic activities in 10 programmes in 2015 before getting approval. A case is pending in this regard.

An investigation report on allegations of irregularities and corruption against the institution brought on by the Prime Minister's Office and Faridpur district administration has been submitted to the Ministry of Education.

On the other hand, First Capital University of Bangladesh, the first private university of Khulna division, started its journey through the inaugural class in November 2012 with the first batch of students. The university is located on Alamdanga Road of Chuadanga District.

The educational activities of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, the Faculty of Business Education and the Faculty of Science are currently ongoing.

UGC member Professor Dr Muhammad Alamgir said allegations are investigated only after receiving instructions from the education ministry. The UGC can only put forward recommendations.

Therefore, after reviewing the information in the investigation report, it will be sent to the ministry along with recommendations.

In North South University, members of the Board of Trustees were accused of committing various irregularities and corruption including taking extra seating allowance, irregularities in land and car purchase, travel abroad, illegal quota in student admission.

A committee headed by UGC member Professor Biswajit Chanda is investigating the matter.

UGC member Prof Biswajit Chanda said, "We are now emphasizing on the quality of education and research in universities. However, in this case, the irregularities that have been going on for a long time in some universities are acting as a deterrent. We often think of the students and cut them some slack, but many are taking advantage of it."

